Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) seeks applicants for membership on the Tillamook Bay Clam Advisory Committee. The committee will provide recommendations to ODFW on balancing commercial and noncommercial take on bay clams, physical boundaries for commercial activities and other rules related to bay clam harvest in Tillamook Bay.
The committee is mandated by Senate Bill 1025, passed earlier this year.
People interested in serving can attend an informal meeting and get an application. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Oregon Department of Forestry Tillamook District Office, 5005 3rd Street.
Applications can be found online or requested in person at ODFW’s Tillamook, Astoria or Newport offices. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2020.
