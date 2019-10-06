The Christmas holiday is fast approaching and once again Tillamook ecumenical community are ready. The TEC, a faith-based organization, is reaching out to the citizens of Tillamook through its Christmas basket program.
As part of their efforts to make Christmas Day as joyous as possible, TEC invites those in need of a Christmas basket to submit an application. The application will be made available on Monday, Oct. 7 at CARE, Inc. on 1st Street in Tillamook.
The holidays can be challenging and overwhelming to many whose income barely meets their needs. TEC has recognized this need in the community. Last year, their ecumenical and public sponsors came forward to adopt the 250 families that had applied for a Christmas basket.
Consider becoming a sponsor to adopt or donate towards a wish to make available a Christmas basket to those in need. This program would not be possible without the generous, heartfelt gifts from the sponsors. Those who are interested in providing a Christmas basket to a family in need this holiday season, please contact Dave Stuck at 503-842-6192.
Completed applications need to be returned to the CARE, Inc. office in Tillamook and must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 15.
After hours: applications can be dropped off at the Mail slots of St Albans Episcopal Church at 21026 St. St. John's UCC church at 602 Laurel Ave, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2411 5th St, Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.