The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Feb. 24 upheld the Trump Administration’s ‘Protect Life Rule,’ which enforces the Title X rule banning taxpayer funds from being used to promote or provide abortion as family planning. Last year, 21 State Attorneys General, led by Oregon and New York, sued the Trump Administration to prevent the rule from going to effect.
“Today’s decision by the Ninth Circuit in the national Title X Gag Rule case is disappointing – but our fight to keep abortion access legal and safe will continue,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a statement released Feb 24. “The grant funds at the heart of this program are a safety net for low income women and families in all Oregon counties.”
A proposed rule regarding the Title X program was published in the Federal Register on June 1, 2018, with a 60-day public comment period. The department received and reviewed more than 500,000 comments and made certain changes to the final rule as a result.
“Abortion is not ‘family planning’ and a strong majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion,” said the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, in a press release. “President Trump’s Protect Life Rule honors their will and the plain language of the Title X statute by stopping the funneling of Title X taxpayer dollars to the abortion industry, without reducing family planning funding by a dime.”
The Title X program annually serves around four million people, and the updated rule seeks to ensure a holistic and health-centered approach, safeguarding the short and long-term family planning needs of more women, men and adolescents.
“With this ruling, the Ninth Circuit would allow the Trump Administration to deprive Oregon women and families of access to the family planning, reproductive and preventative health care services they need to make critical decisions about their own health,” said Gov. Kate Brown in a statement. “Yet again, this administration has put the federal government where it doesn’t belong – between women and their doctors.”
Key elements of the final rule include requiring clear financial and physical separation between Title X funded projects and programs or facilities where abortion is a method of family planning and prohibiting referral for abortion as a method of family planning, among others.
Any organization that provides or refers patients for abortions is ineligible for Title X funding. Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote in an opinion for the case that the United States Department of Health and Human Services explained that its rules requiring physical and financial separation were supported by audit and report findings that Title X projects were violating rules and the lack of separation led to confusion as to whether federal funds were being used for abortion services.
