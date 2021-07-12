The annual summer conservation closure for razor clams begins Thursday, July 15, through Sept. 30 on Clatsop beaches (from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River).
The annual conservation closure allows newly set young clams to establish themselves on the 18 miles of Clatsop beaches. Protecting the clams on these beaches is vital to their population and future clamming opportunities as more than 90 percent of the total razor clam harvest in Oregon occurs here. The annual closure was established in 1967.
When razor clamming reopened Oct. 1 last year, a good harvest season was expected as stock assessments showed high abundance with many clams over four inches. However, due to very high levels of domoic acid, razor clamming on Clatsop beaches closed Oct. 30 and remain closed due to continued toxin levels above the closure threshold.
ODFW staff assesses razor clam stocks during the conservation closure. The 2020 assessments showed the third highest abundance since 2004 when assessments began.
Razor clam harvesting is open on other state beaches from Cape Lookout (just south of Netarts Bay) south to the California border. The best opportunities outside Clatsop beaches are in the Newport area, with the most consistent producers being Agate Beach, North Jetty, and South Beach. Other razor clam harvest areas include Winchester Bay, Bandon and Gold Beach, among others.
Bay clam harvesting is currently open coast-wide.
Always check for toxin-related closures before harvesting clams or crabs by calling the shellfish safety hotline 1-800-448-2472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.