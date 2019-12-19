Dick Anderson, currently mayor of Lincoln City, announced on Thursday, Dec. 19, that he has filed for the State Senate’s Fifth District in the 2020 election.
The Fifth District reaches from Tillamook to Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast and extends into the valley to Sheridan and Falls City. The district is currently represented by Democrat Sen. Arnie Roblan, who is not seeking another term.
State Sens. Chuck Tomsen and Herman Baertschiger attended the morning announcement event that was held at the Hilltop Inn Family Dining restaurant in Lincoln City to offer their support.
“In spite of the strong economic forecast recently released to the Legislature, not all of Oregon is enjoying the gains.,” Anderson said. “The Oregon Coast remains challenged by and lagging in economic growth. The coast needs an advocate that recognizes the differences in Oregon and is willing to fight in the Legislature on the coast citizens’ behalf.”
Anderson said his long list of supporting coastal citizens is varied. Along with serving currently as mayor he is a former city councilor. He has been elected twice to the North Lincoln County Health District, serves on the executive committee of the Oregon Coastal Zone Management Association, two state transportation groups, and he participates with the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz on several advisory boards.
Anderson said he hopes to bring balance to the Senate chamber that would bring better legislation for the citizens of the Oregon Coast and the entire state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.