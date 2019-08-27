The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office received a notification Tuesday morning, Aug. 27 at 5:52 a.m. about an ammonia spill at an old meat processing building on the 31000 block of Sandlake Road.
The building has two tanks of what is believed to be about 300 gallons of ammonia. The owner of the building smelled ammonia and called the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
TCSO called Oregon Emergency Response, who sent out a Hazmat team to the location. The team is looking into the spill now. Updates to follow.
