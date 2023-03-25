American Legion Charter

A replica of the Tillamook post's charter.

 Staff Photo

Representatives of the American Legion were in Tillamook last week working to reinvigorate the local post for veterans. 

After being founded as an early post, the local legion fell dormant at some point in the past, but both state and local legion leaders are committed to restoring it. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Whit the upcoming special district election, are you currently happy with our local government leaders?

You voted: