Representatives of the American Legion were in Tillamook last week working to reinvigorate the local post for veterans.
After being founded as an early post, the local legion fell dormant at some point in the past, but both state and local legion leaders are committed to restoring it.
“What we’re looking to do from Monday to Wednesday is to revitalize membership here in Tillamook,” Oregon Vice Commander Cory Brockmann said. “We just want to say, ‘hey, we have a legion here and we want to energize it.’”
Brockmann, Oregon Vice Commander Dan Burks, National Vice Commander Doug Uhrig and several colleagues reached out to local members of the legion and other area veterans while they were in town. The legionnaires were hosted by the Tillamook Elks Club as they reached out to the 2,700 veterans in the area.
Founded in 1919 in France in the wake of World War I, the American Legion was established to boost morale and support veterans’ causes.
“We’re as relevant today as we were in 1919,” Uhrig said of the legions’ ongoing efforts to support veterans more than a century later.
Currently, the legion’s number one priority is their “Be the One” campaign, aimed at reducing veteran suicide. Uhrig said that with as many as 22 veterans committing suicide daily, at a rate double that of the rest of the population, the issue needed urgent attention.
“Be the One” encourages community members to reach out to the veterans in their lives to check in on them and offer support and is also trying to normalize veterans seeking mental healthcare.
“We’re really trying to destigmatize the thing about somebody looking for mental health,” Uhrig said.
The legion is based around four pillars: veteran affairs and rehabilitation, strong national security, Americanism, and children and youth. These pillars inform where the legion focuses its efforts and the programs it supports.
In addition to “Be the One,” the legion is currently promoting several pieces of legislation in Washington, including one to secure pay for members of the coast guard during government shutdowns. They are also working to show appreciation to police and first responders as part of the national security apparatus.
A point of pride for the legionnaires assembled in Tillamook was the strong youth programs that their organization offers.
Brockmann was particularly enthusiastic about the Boys State and Nation model governments that the legion runs as well as the annual oratorical competition it holds. Each state’s legion holds a statewide contest ahead of a national competition in Indianapolis, with a $25,000 college scholarship awarded to the winner.
“These young people that speak at oratorical and boys state are just outstanding representative of youth today,” Brockmann said.
The Tillamook American Legion post was established with a provisional charter in 1919, the same year as the legion, and received its official charter in 1920.
The legionaries were uncertain when the post had fallen dormant but said that in their experience it usually happened during a transitional period between veterans from different eras. As of Monday afternoon, the legion had added a dozen veterans to Post 47 and were bullish about the post’s future.
The legionaries said that a local post would be able to support the introduction of more programs in the local area and give local veterans a nexus for community. They said they did not think the post would prioritize having a local building.
Following a 2019 law, all veterans since World War II are eligible for membership in the legion and around one and a half million veterans are enrolled.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.