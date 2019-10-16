Anyone who grew up listening to The Andrews Sisters is going to want to take note: America’s Sweethearts is coming to Tillamook Oct. 20th.
This is the opening act for the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook’s Cultural Events Series, which is celebrating 25 years of bringing high-quality musical talent to Tillamook.
“It’s really exciting to see this tradition going strong for 25 years now, and to think of all the musical talent we have been able to bring to Tillamook over the last two and a half decades is really tremendous,” noted Adam Schwend, the Cultural Events Director for the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook, which hosts the Cultural Event Series each year as a way for local music lovers to enjoy world-class performances right at home.
“These are performances that you would typically have to visit a much larger city to see, and we think that’s really special to be able to enjoy these acts right here at home.”
Acts like America’s Sweethearts, which has been called a “slice of old-fashioned fun.” This trio of women started their career in New York City performing the tunes of The Andrews Sisters.
Founder Carly Kincannon recalls their inspiration: “[The Andrews Sisters] were good looking, classy dames in the 1930s. Their music and their incredible, intricate harmonies were an inspiration in a time when there was much darkness.”
“Our goal is to spread nostalgia, joy, and human connection through harmonies and music,” she added. “I believe that this connection can span many decades, and our repertoire reflects that.”
However the Sweethearts don’t just perform beloved songs from the 1930s. Their musical homage repertoire spans the decades of 1910-2010, bringing audience members a “century of sweetness.”
“In any act that we book for the Cultural Events Series, we try to ensure they will appeal to a broad audience and bring a lot of diversity to their act, and America’s Sweethearts hit all the marks,” said Schwend. “They are incredibly talented women who are just a joy to listen to.”
Based out of New York City, America’s Sweethearts features intricate vocal harmonies. Their performance comes alive through colorful period costuming, hairdos and makeup. Experienced in jazz, musical theater and opera, America’sSweethearts has had the honor of performing in exciting venues from Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, and 54 Below in New York City to the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris and the Sony Sound Stage in Los Angeles! They also stormed the stage in national television singing competitions as well as Broadway musical national tours across the country.
America’s Sweethearts will be performing Oct. 20th from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Don Whitney Auditorium at Tillamook High School. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance at mondaymusicalclub.com or at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30. As always,Tillamook High School students get in free.
The Monday Musical Club has another full, fun line up for 2020 - which also marks the Club’s 100th anniversary. Coming on Dec. 22 is Silver Bells & Diamonds; The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform March 22 and Edna Vazquez will perform May 3.
“We’re also planning some fun celebrations for our 100th anniversary,” added Schwend, “so stay tuned for more information about that.”
To learn more, visit mondamusicalclub.com or find the Club on Facebook.
