Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.