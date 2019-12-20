NW Oregon/SW Washington Coastal Rivers Bulletin ...The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Oregon... Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations will be issued by 3 AM Saturday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood Warning for The Wilson River near Tillamook
* from this evening to Saturday afternoon.
* At 3 PM Friday the stage was...11.0 feet / 12000 cfs.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet and flood flow is 14050 cfs.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...This river is forecast to rise above flood stage tonight and is expected to crest at 12.6 ft early S aturday morning.
* Impact...Above 12 ft, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides.
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown. Don't drive into flooded areas. Avoid walking near riverbanks during high water.
