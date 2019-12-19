Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain. High around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.