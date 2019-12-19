* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected near beaches and headlands.
* WHERE...Beaches and headlands along the North and Central Coast of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines, potentially leading to scattered power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal headlands are characterized by high, rocky shores and steep sea cliffs.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Residents should take action now to tie down loose objects in yards. Some damage can be expected from the high winds, especially to signs, tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Drive with extreme caution in the warning area and be prepared for flying debris.
