Alderbrook Golf Course closed “Indefinitely” Oct. 31, 2021 with as little as a day’s notice and since has the Tillamook County golf community stunned and shocked while now having to drive to to Gearhart, Lincoln City, Manzanita and even as far as Salem to find a game.
This year the Tillamook High School Golf Team had to travel each day to Banks to practice and no matches were able to be played at home. In fact, the Banks course became the Mooks’ home track for the 2022 season.
Others are puzzled as to what the fate of the course is, due to very few comments from the owners or management.
When the Headlight Herald reached out to management last fall after the facility closed, they told the Herald, “Our only statement is what is written on the sign,” referring to the sign posted on the outside fence saying, “Closed Indefinitely.”
It’s apparent the grounds are still being mowed and maintained, but the gates remain locked and the signs have not changed until a recently new For Sale listing sign has been attached to the front of the fence near the closed sign and some marketing materials have become available giving some new insight as to the plans for the course.
With Tod Breslau, Senior Commercial Broker now appearing on the listing, along with Kaitlyn Laviolette, Broker — Breslau is the Senior Commercial Broker with Premier Property Group, the same company who has had the listing since it’s been up for sale.
Two marketing materials, a 10 page flyer with all the information and pictures a buyer would need to examine the property and a drone video of the course and amenities features the course from an ariel view are being used for potential buyers. View the video at:https://www.dropbox.com/s/1im16domgrawpxf/Alderbrook_06.12.2016.mp4?dl=0
The listing states the asking price is set at $4.9 million dollars. It goes on to say, “Now closed and available as a residential development property, featuring over 149-acres of pastoral and wooded property, complete with stream and water features, prime for residential development,” the listing states. “Seller to provide entitlements to allow subdivision of property and construction of 27 single family residences on separate 2-5+ acre parcels.
“The property comes with a high-end commercial structure, previously used as a stunning 12,000 sq. ft. restaurant and clubhouse, as well an existing single-family dwelling.”
According to Sarah Absher, Director of Tillamook County Community Development, Alderbrook Golf Course is zoned in two categories; Rural Residential and also zoned as a Rural Recreation acreage.
“The Rural Residential 2-Acre and Recreation Management zoning districts allow for residential development,” Absher said. “Residential development is allowed outright in the Rural Residential Zone and allowed conditionally in the Recreation Management Zone. Given the large acreage of the properties as combined, a residential development could be feasible — feasibility is determined through land use review processes.”
The sales material also state existing plans: “Seller has existing proposed site plan for 27-lots with spacious lot sizes, high-end existing amenities, 12,000 square foot restaurant and clubhouse come with the property, along with other attractive buildings and features.”
Locals are starting to voice their concerns over the closing and lack of information as to what is going to happen to their home course, while some offer ideas.
“I would like to propose that Tillamook County buy the Alderbrook Golf Course,” Allison Asbjornen wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Headlight Herald. “ Why you might wonder. Well, It is historic, almost 100 years old, and though Tillamook County offers lots of really exceptional out door activities, hiking, canoeing, surfing birding, on and on really, golf is something that appeals to many.”
Local golfer John Cook used golf as a means of exercise.
“A lot of us guys and gals who played at Alderbrook need to shed the pounds we have gained since the closing of the course” Cook said. “We need the exercise of golf.”
Retiree David Bailey joins the many who are confused if the course may be sold for other purposes.
“Since the gates of Alderbrook Golf Course were locked several months ago, rumors and hearsay have painted a confusing picture for those who care about the course and want it to reopen,” Bailey wrote in an opinion piece in the Headlight Herald. ”Many are concerned that the land will be sold for another purpose or that it will simply never reopen.”
