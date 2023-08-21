Installation of the new restrooms and showers at the campground in Al Griffith Memorial Park is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Preparations have been made on site to receive this prefabricated unit. There will be limited disruption during the installation, and some campsites will be unavailable during the installation, to make room for cranes and other equipment.
This unit is an important piece in the creation of a Hiker/Biker section of our small campground. The Hiker/Biker section will offer not only camping, but specialized services to hikers and bikers passing through our community, and offer them a place to stay and use as a base for a few days while exploring our area.
This installation is occurring as preparations are being made for the 2023 Bay City Pearl & Oyster Music Festival, which will take place on Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th. Saturday will feature entertaining bands throughout the day. Sunday will have a focus on children’s activities, including a talent show and games all day long. Come visit the Festival, and take a look at improvements being made in the campground.
This project is part of the updated Master Plan for Al Griffith Memorial Park, adopted by the City Council in May of 2022.
This project was made possible thanks to grants from Oregon Parks & Recreation Department, Visit Tillamook Coast and the Bay City TLT program.
For more information, contact the City of Bay City 503-377-2288.
