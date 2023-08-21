Installation of the new restrooms and showers at the campground in Al Griffin Memorial Park is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Preparations have been made on site to receive this prefabricated unit. There will be limited disruption during the installation, and some campsites will be unavailable during the installation, to make room for cranes and other equipment.

This unit is an important piece in the creation of a Hiker/Biker section of our small campground. The Hiker/Biker section will offer not only camping, but specialized services to hikers and bikers passing through our community, and offer them a place to stay and use as a base for a few days while exploring our area.

