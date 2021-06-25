Netarts Oceanside Rural Fire Protection District personnel, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. Monday, June 21, to what the caller described as an occupied red canoe being swept out of the bay over the bar at Netarts Bay. The reporting party could barely see the individual in distress, due to fog, and could not tell if he was wearing a personal flotation device.
According to the fire district, members responded to the beach at Happy Camp along with watercraft launching at the Schooner Boat Ramp and did an extremely thorough search. Approximately two hours after the original call, the search on the water, in the air and by ground crews was called off with no sign of anyone in distress. Chief Tim Carpenter wants to remind anyone operating in or around the Netarts Bay and ocean, to always check the tide table and keep a personal flotation device readily available.
