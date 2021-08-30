Fire crews fought a small wildfire at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, near the South Jetty of Nehalem Bay in the Nedonna Beach area. TCSO Rockaway Beach Patrol Deputy Sean Ahlers responded to provide assistance. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire had been contained as of 5:50 p.m. and hot spots were being extinguished.
"At 1:25 p.m. this afternoon, a call was made to dispatch regarding heavy smoke in the brush. Fire crews from Rockaway Beach Fire Department, Nehalem Bay Fire Department, Garibaldi Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) responded to initial report and request for assistance," said Ahlers.
"A strong southeast wind has pushed the fire and it has burned approximately one acre so far. Fire crews have not yet asked for evacuation in the Nedonna area," said Ahlers.
ODF was the lead agency on this incident.
