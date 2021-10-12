Nehalem Bay Fire, Garibaldi Fire and Rockaway Fire were dispatched for a report of a large shop on fire at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on Miami Foley Road.
According to Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Chris Beswick, when units arrived on scene, they found a three-bay shop, approximately 1,200 square feet, fully involved. The fire was quickly brought under control; however, the shop was a total loss. There was no damage to surrounding structures, and no injuries either to the residents or responders.
The cause of the fire is officially undetermined, but a malfunctioning heat lamp in a chicken coop is suspected, Beswick said.
