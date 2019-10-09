* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...South Washington Coast and North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
People in the area covered by the frost advisory are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.