* WHAT...Areas of frost. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight away from the beaches and headlands, with some of the colder valleys dipping into the lower to mid 30s.
* WHERE...Coastal valleys near the South Washington Coast, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Monday. Coldest temperatures will be between 4 AM and 7 AM.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
