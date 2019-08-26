* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range.
* Winds...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind decreasing in zone 603 Tuesday evening.
* Relative Humidity...Generally 15 to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* AFFECTED AREAS: EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE ... NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE
Instructions:
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
