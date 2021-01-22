Adventist Health is pleased to welcome board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Tana Haynes, to the team practicing at Adventist Health Medical Office - Plaza located at 1100 Third St, Tillamook, OR 97141.
Haynes received her medical degree and completed an internal medicine residency at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Dr. She also did one year of fellowship training in cardiology at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, Calif.
Haynes sees adults of all ages, specializing in preventative and wellness care and diagnosing and managing complex medical issues. Over the last 17 years, she has worked as an inpatient hospitalist and outpatient internal medicine provider.
“I’m passionate about helping people achieve optimal health and supporting their unique goals and interests in life,” Haynes said.
To schedule an appointment to see Dr. Haynes in Tillamook, call 503-842-5546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.