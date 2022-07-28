The American Heart Association is nationally recognizing Adventist Health Tillamook for the Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award for multiple years of demonstrated success adhering to the latest treatment guidelines for the care of stroke victims.
This recognition is based on the most recent calendar year data submitted from 2021. A stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.
“We have been in a decade-long partnership, now exclusive with OHSU, using robotic assistance technology to allow stroke-certified neurologists to diagnose and treat patients in our emergency department in need of immediate stroke care,” says Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Officer Dr. John Bohlman.
“This technology and partnership provide the best possible care in alignment with national stroke care guidelines, potentially using revolutionary clot-busting medications to increase victim capacity after a stroke attack by 50% in three months,” continued Dr. Bohlman.
A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times. Get With The Guidelines® puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke is an in-hospital program from the American Heart Association for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to guidelines that can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines® participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home. Hospitals receiving Get With The Guidelines® Gold Plus Achievement Award have reached an aggressive goal of treating patients to core standard levels of care as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for two consecutive calendar years or more.
Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches.
Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues of one mission; living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope.
We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.
