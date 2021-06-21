Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has awarded a grant to Adventist Health Tillamook as the fiscal agent for the Opioid Use Response for Tillamook County (OUR Tillamook) Consortium. This grant will provide $140,700 to increase access to care for people experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) and/or opioid use disorder (OUD).
“It’s exciting to begin seeing the impact on the health and well-being of people in Tillamook County as the partners of the OUR Tillamook consortium work together to create collaborative solutions that address the opioid and substance use crisis in our communities,” said Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook.
OUR Tillamook partners - CARE Inc., Rinehart Clinic and Pharmacy, and Adventist Health Tillamook in partnership with Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office- will receive funds from this grant to pursue separate, but coordinated services including appropriate and timely transportation for clients, new therapy training, a substance use navigator and medication for opioid use disorder. These initiatives are well aligned with the OUR Tillamook implementation plan and will compliment the activities currently underway.
“This funding will allow us to provide services to better meet our clients’ needs. Many times lack of mobility is a significant barrier to assistance that folks can’t get past. Now CARE will be able to provide appropriate transportation in the moment our clients are ready for help,” said Peter Starkey, executive director of CARE, Inc.
This grant was made possible through Measure 110 funds. Last November, Oregon voters passed Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act of 2020, which became effective on Dec. 4, 2020, to better serve people actively using substances, engaging in substance misuse, or having a substance use disorder. The goal of the Measure was to establish a more equitable and effective approach to substance use disorder. OHA is distributing $8.6 million across Oregon to initiatives like OUR Tillamook with a focus on equity.
The OUR Tillamook consortium brings local organizations together in responding to the opioid crisis in Tillamook County. The group has created a comprehensive, sustainable community plan to address gaps and opportunities in Tillamook County’s access to addiction resources, treatment and recovery. Together the group has aligned and implemented activities to serve as many individuals as possible in the community. Consortium partners include: Adventist Health Tillamook, CARE Inc., Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, Oregon State University’s local extension office, Rinehart Clinic and Pharmacy, Tides of Change, Tillamook County Community Health Centers, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Tillamook Police Department.
