Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook, has been appointed to the State of Oregon Emergency Medical Services (EMS) committee by Pat Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The State EMS Committee is a group of healthcare providers and administrative professionals that advise the OHA’s Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Program to develop and regulate quality emergency medical care in Oregon. The program ensures that EMS providers are fully trained, emergency medical vehicles are properly equipped and emergency medical systems are functioning efficiently and effectively. The EMS Program is responsible for the licensure of more than 7,000 EMTs and paramedics and 600 licensed ambulance services.
Eric’s four-year volunteer term began early in 2022 where he represents hospital administrators across the state. Formally, the State EMS Committee advises the Oregon Health Authority concerning the adoption, amendment and repeal of rules authorized by ORS chapter 682. “Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson’s expertise in EMS, healthcare administration and providing first-rate medical services in rural Oregon communities makes him ideal for this appointment,” said Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell. Bell continues, “The Board of County Commissioners couldn't be more pleased about Eric's appointment to the State of Oregon Emergency Medical Services Committee.” Reflecting on this appointment, Eric says, “I am honored to serve on the State EMS Committee. This is a great opportunity to share my experience in EMS and to provide leadership on the committee. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Oregon has the best possible EMS system.”
Prior to his role as Adventist Health Tillamook President, Eric served in several community and state-wide EMS roles including Chief Investigator of EMS for the State of Oregon, reporting to the same committee he is now serving on. Eric has more than 35 years of experience in EMS and is currently an Oregon-licensed and Nationally Registered Paramedic.
Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers, part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii pursuing one mission ‒ living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Adventist Health is transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeliness, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, please visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/tillamook/about-us/
