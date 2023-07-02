GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award nominee as well as Dove and ASCAP Christian Music Award winner Ryan Stevenson will be coming to Tillamook to share his soundtrack of hope and encouragement on Thursday, July 6 at the Tillamook Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2610 1st St. starting at 7 p.m., doors opening at 6 p.m.
This free community concert is sponsored by Adventist Health Tillamook and their 50th anniversary celebration of health, wholeness and hope.
Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “We are deeply honored to have Ryan in Tillamook and look forward to having this family-friendly free event for our community.” Ryan Stevenson’s music has achieved six #1 Billboard charting radio singles (four as an artist or featured artist and two as a co-writer). He has toured with top artists including TobyMac, MercyMe and Newsboys, and since 2020 Stevenson has been headlining intimate concerts in churches, theaters and homes. In three years, he has played more than 170 shows to a total of 34,000 fans, sharing his deeply personal songs and stories encouraging communities around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.