Ryan Stevenson

 Ryan Stevenson

 Contributed photo

GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award nominee as well as Dove and ASCAP Christian Music Award winner Ryan Stevenson will be coming to Tillamook to share his soundtrack of hope and encouragement on Thursday, July 6 at the Tillamook Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2610 1st St. starting at 7 p.m., doors opening at 6 p.m.

This free community concert is sponsored by Adventist Health Tillamook and their 50th anniversary celebration of health, wholeness and hope.

