After an over four-decade-long career in healthcare and executive leadership Kathy Saxon, RN and patient care executive, has announced her retirement from Adventist Health Tillamook beginning January 14, 2022 to spend more time with her children and grandchildren in Tennessee and Florida.
Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “Her legacy of transforming patient care through her leadership, and guidance of our teams, leaders, and myself is greatly appreciated and I honor her decision to retire.”
Mr. Swanson continues, “I sincerely appreciate her insight and breadth of experience she brought to our hospital in the 7+ years she has been with us to lead the patient care teams at our hospital, presenting a living embodiment of living God’s love that increased quality of care and without a doubt saved many lives as a result.
Kathy Saxon states “Working at Tillamook for the past 7+ years has been a rich and rewarding experience for me both at a personal and professional level.”
Mrs. Saxon adds, “It has been an honor to work with such a dedicated leadership team and staff who are committed to making Tillamook a place to receive quality and compassionate care.”
Kathy Saxon’s career in healthcare began in 1977 as a critical care nurse in Tampa, Florida, on a path of leadership that began in 1985 as ICU manager and eventually chief nursing officer before moving to Tillamook to be chief nursing officer in 2014, and interim president in 2019.
The process of identifying Mrs. Saxon’s replacement for the position of patient care executive will begin immediately to support a smooth transition of executive leadership at Adventist Health Tillamook. Leaders will be working with the executive recruitment team to find a suitable candidate that aligns with their mission of inspiring health, wholeness and hope to meet their highest expectations for delivering high-quality, compassionate care to their patients.
