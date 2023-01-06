Twelve Oregon legislators, including those who serve on House/Senate health care committees, joined Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson and Patient Care Executive Heather Thompson, RN, on November 20, 2022, for a tour of the medical center, and a discussion about recent healthcare systematic changes coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of the tour, facilitated by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, was for legislators to determine facts and priorities related to patient care challenges unique to hospitals serving rural Oregon.
“Rural hospitals like ours face issues of immediate need like staffing. We are also pushing against systemic challenges that long-term community needs for high-quality, dependable healthcare at risk,” shared Eric Swanson. He continues, “This tour was an important opportunity to discuss current issues openly and, at the same time, share my enthusiasm for what the future of healthcare in Tillamook County could look like with legislative support of rural Oregon communities like ours.”
