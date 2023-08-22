Adventist health

Shown: Christopher Faller, MD; Bethany Bunker, RN, Emergency Department Clinical Nurse Manager; Heather Thompson, RN, Patient

Care Executive; Caroline Tone, RN, Director of Quality & Clinical Information Systems; Tiffanie Hoffmeyer, PhD, MSN Ed, RN, Clinical Educator.

 Photo from Adventist health

August 7, 2023 (Tillamook, Ore.) – Adventist Health Tillamook announces their emergency department has earned Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians. GEDA is a national program that ensures that older patients receive well-coordinated, quality care at the appropriate level for every emergency department encounter.

Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “Caring for our aging adults in Tillamook County is a responsibility I am grateful to honor with the highest levels of empathy and love.” He continues, “This new accreditation, in addition to our American Heart Association Gold Stroke Award and the partnership we have with the Oregon Health & Science University stroke team to provide timely stroke care, underlines our long and invested commitment to our local community and visitors.”

