BJ Jungling Multi-Modality Specialist

BJ Jungling, multi-modality specialist for Adventist Health Tillamook received early diagnosis of breast cancer through a mammogram and is now cancer-free.

The gold standard of breast cancer detection is now available at the Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Center. 3D Mammography combined with Artificial Intelligence analysis is the latest advance in highly accurate and safe scanning – and is now available for appointments through local health care providers along the Oregon coast.

Holly Hogan, Manager of Diagnostic Imaging at Adventist Health Tillamook is quick to point out that this exciting project has been in development since 2019, focusing on adding convenience and big city technology to our small community. She states, “We chose a technology that has the lowest radiation dose of competitive products but provides better and earlier breast cancer detection while also reducing unnecessary callbacks by up to 40%.”

