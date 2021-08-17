Citing high demand for scheduling appointments as well as meeting expectations for convenience and care, Adventist Health Tillamook offers several updates that increase options for scheduling appointments and decrease the time to see a provider. Primary care appointments can now be scheduled online at any coastal clinic in Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City and Manzanita as well as inland clinics in Sheridan, Vernonia, Hoodland and Estacada.
When patients visit the Adventist Health Tillamook website, AdventistHealthTillamook.org, scheduling a primary care appointment online simply requires clicking “Book online” immediately below the photo on the primary care provider of their choice. Online appointment scheduling is also available via the recently updated MyAdventistHealth app, a healthcare portal for managing care and messaging providers.
“Online scheduling allows fast access to getting routine care patients need,” said Eric Swanson, Tillamook President. “The spring and summer brought very high demand for care at our clinics and providing online scheduling has the potential to meet this demand while at the same time lowering wait times for patients who prefer to schedule their appointment by phone.”
Additionally, calling for an appointment has been upgraded with a new queueing system with callback ability. This feature allows for a patient to leave their number, and an Adventist Health associate will return their call in the same order in which it was received.
Also, several providers are joining Adventist Health Tillamook and Rural Oregon Clinics from August through October. Amy Echelberger, MD, will be joining the Medical Office - Manzanita, and Nina Mattarella, MD, Angelo Williams, DO, and Niels Mitchell, PA-C, will be joining the Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Office – Plaza. These additions will greatly reduce the time to see a provider for care. For a complete list of Adventist Health Tillamook primary care providers, and schedule an appointment, visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org/onlinescheduling or call 503-842-4444.
