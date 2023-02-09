Tillamook County Commissioners approved the development of accessory dwelling units in unincorporated communities in the county on January 30, 2023.
Commissioners said that they hoped the move would help to increase the available housing stock in the county and alleviate the severe shortage.
Community Development Director Sarah Absher gave a lengthy presentation on the proposed ordinance amendment to the commissioners and public before commissioners unanimously approved the amendment.
With the move, properties in unincorporated communities in the county can now add one accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that meets certain criteria.
The ADU may be either 75% of the size of the primary residence on the property by square footage, or 800 square feet, whichever is smaller.
The ADU may not be used as a short-term rental or other form of transient lodging. However, an owner can build an ADU for their habitation to facilitate turning their primary residence into transient lodging.
An ADU may be built as a freestanding structure or as an addition to the primary residence, but must contain all the facilities necessary for habitation, including bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.
ADUs will be required to be on a permanent foundation with any wheels removed and must be connected to either public water and sewer, or a septic system.
The ordinance requires that there be one off-street parking spot available for the ADU and that it meet the setback criteria for the area.
Neah-Kah-Nie, Mohler, Barview/Twin Rocks/Watseco, Oceanside, Netarts, Siskeyville, Beaver, Hebo, Cloverdale, Pacific City and Woods, and Neskowin are all now eligible for ADUs. But neither Tierra Del Mar nor Cape Meares is because they have not been designated as “urbanizable.”
Absher said that state law only allowed for ADU permitting in unincorporated communities that had been designated “urbanizable,” but that that might change in the future.
All three of the commissioners noted that they would be supportive of approving ADUs in all areas of the county if state law were to allow it.
