Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County.

Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis.

