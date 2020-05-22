Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) reopens five retail stores at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, and the adjacent donation-drop areas:
· Airport Outlet 5950 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230
· Hillsboro Outlet 2920 SE Century Blvd. Hillsboro, OR 97123
· Newberg 2210 Portland Road, Newberg, OR 97132
· Albany 1605 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, OR 97321
· The Dalles 1218 W. 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
· Dallas 315 Orchard Drive, Dallas, OR 97338
· Tillamook 2600 N. Main Ave. Tillamook, OR 97141
In addition to staff rehired to open five Goodwill facilities last Friday, May 15, GICW has rehired more than 250 of its 3,000 employees. Additional stores will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington State and local directives.
Virtually all GICW free job services programs are funded through the sale of donations; reopening is crucial to continuing with the mission of providing those services. For more information about the Job Connection program go to https://www.goodwilljobconnection.org.
Given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the state will be taken. Significant changes include:
· All stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning prior to opening each day. Outlet hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
· Outside each store - sanitation wipe stations are available.
· Goodwill is requiring all retail customers to wear a face covering. Outlet customers a face covering and gloves.
· High touch areas will be cleaned every hour, including shopping carts and baskets.
· Register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
· Donated merchandise will be sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
· To facilitate social distancing, the number of customers allowed into the store at any given time may be limited.
· The dressing rooms (and drinking fountains) will be temporarily unavailable. We will be flexible with our return policy.
· Customers are urged to keep six feet from one another and employees.
· Floor decals have been added to the retail floor and aisles have been expanded to make distancing easier with the additional space.
· All employees will wear masks or face guard and gloves. Plexiglas shields have been installed at each register.
· Each location will have a designated Health & Safety monitor to ensure all proper protocols are being consistently followed and maintained.
· Donation attendants will also wear face coverings and gloves. Donation attendants will be wearing gloves, face masks, and face shields and will now be able to assist you. Donations can be placed in bins according to donation type. Please understand that we cannot accept wet items and plan accordingly for weather when you donate.
To help facilitate this process, we ask—to the extent possible—that you separate your items into the following categories: Clothing/Linens, Shoes/Accessories, Electronics/Appliances, Housewares, Books/Media, Other
On May 15, Goodwill opened its West Salem, Lincoln City, Redmond and Bend retail stores and its Salem Outlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.