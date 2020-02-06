A Tillamook woman was arrested after authorities said she hit a school bus while driving drunk, according to Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, a Tillamook School District bus on Tillamook River Road near Tone Road was stopped to let kids off when it was rear-ended. The bus was hit by a 1998 Subaru Legacy Outback Wagon driven by Barbara Navarre, 35, who was alone in the vehicle.
There were 10 students on the bus at the time in addition to the driver. The impact was low-speed and no one was injured, according to authorities.
Deputies who responded said Navarre exhibited signs of impairment. She was asked to perform field sobriety tests and did poorly, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Navarre then reportedly resisted arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office said Navarre was arrested without injury and taken to the Tillamook County Correctional Facility. She allegedly provided a breath sample of 0.19 Blood Alcohol Content. She was held for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tillamook Police Department and Tillamook School District staff. Superintendent Curt Shelley and the district transportation supervisor responded to the scene to assure students were transferred safely.
“TSD9 appreciates the response from the Sheriff's Department and Tillamook PD,” Shelley said. “I am pleased with the way our staff and local law enforcement agencies handled the situation. It is nice to have a great relationship with the law enforcement agencies.”
