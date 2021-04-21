The American Association of University Women - Tillamook, in partnership with the Tillamook Headlight Herald and the Tillamook County Pioneer, are hosting a Candidates Forum for several of the contested special district races on April 25 starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held via zoom:
Questions can be submitted via email (in advance) to lisaphipps08@gmail.com or can be submitted during the forum in the chat box. Questions will be read by the moderator. Candidates for positions at 911, the Tillamook County Transportation District, all three school districts, all three ports, and both recreation districts will be present.
This is an exciting opportunity to meet the candidates. The special districts play a valuable role in the success of our county and this is a chance to hear directly from the candidates running for election.
