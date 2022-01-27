Tillamook community members experiencing mental health issues now have local access to a non-invasive treatment option that stimulates specific target regions of the brain for effective treatment.
After recognizing a local need in Tillamook County for a comprehensive, mental health clinic, Dr. Donald Olson, MD,MD MBA FACS, a Neurosurgery specialist, opened Brain Modulation Tillamook. After loosing a close friend to suicide, Dr. Olson felt he had to do something more for people struggling. Tillamook County has a significant number of military veterans in the community experiencing mental illness. “We need do a better job of taking care of these folks and this machine can help,” Olson said. This treatment is good option for individuals who have tried everything else and need relief.
The treatment offered at Brain Modulation Tillamook is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) a mental health treatment developed for individuals suffering from a variety of chronic and debilitating physical, mental, and developmental health conditions. According to Doctor Olson, this FDA approved form of treatment can achieve positive results in a shorter amount of time than typical mental health treatment options like counseling and without complications related to prescription medications.
The treatment involves sitting comfortably in a clinic chair and wearing a helmet containing a coil for approximately 20 minutes. Philip Biermann, Chef/Owner of the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook, has suffered with addiction and has received 31 TMS treatments in the last 7 weeks. Biermann said, “This has allowed me to control my thoughts instead of my thoughts controlling me.” The clinic is now accepting appointments.
For more information check their website www.tmstillamook.org
Brain Modulation Tillamook
Phone: (971) 308-0021
Email: info@tmstillamook.org
Address: Brain Modulation Tillamook 2003 2nd St. Suite B Tillamook, OR 97141
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.