Measures on the May 2022 Ballot:
- Tillamook 2nd Amendment ordinance
Ordinance would prevent Tillamook County and employees from devoting resources or participating in any way in the enforcement of any law of regulation that affects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.
- City of Bay City 5 year fire protection levy
Approval of this levy would allow the city to continue to provide its citizens with fire protection and emergency response, etc.
- 5 year veteran’s services operating local option tax
Funding for Tillamook veteran’s services office to manage a program that makes available direct disability compensation or pension benefits to veterans, hires 3 full time counselors and office specialist.
- 5 year renew of countywide library services local option tax
Approval of this levy continues library hours, programs and services in all county libraries. Levy provides 95% total funding – all libraries will close if this fails.
- Tillamook Bay Community College healthcare education bond
Bond to construct a healthcare education building on existing TBCC land. Oregon legislature approved $8M grant if district can provide matching funds.
Candidates who have filed to run for positions in the 2022 May Election:
- Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3: Graydon Hallock and Mary Faith Bell
- District Attorney of Tillamook County: Aubrey Olson
- Tillamook County Treasurer: Shawn Blanchard
- U.S. Representative 5th District:
-Republicans - Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman
-Democrats - Jamie McLeod-Skinner
- U.S. Senate Chamber of Congress Statewide
-Republicans - Jason Beebe, Christopher C Christensen, Robert M Fleming, Darin Harbick, Sam Palmer, Jo Rae Perkins, Ibra A Taher
-Democrats – William E Barlow III, Brent Thompson, Ron Wyden
- Oregon State Senator 16th District
-Republican- Suzanne Weber
-Democrat- Melissa Busch
Oregon State Representatives, 32nd district
-Republicans – Glenn H Gaither, Cyrus B Javadi
-Democrats – Logan C Laity
- Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6
-Nonpartisan – Roger J DeHoog
- Judge of the Court of Appeals
-Nonpartisan Position 3 - Vance Day, Darleen Ortega
-Nonpartisan Position 10 - Kristina Hellman
-Nonpartisan Position 11 - Anna M Joyce
-Nonpartisan Position 8 - Ramon A Pagan
-Nonpartisan Position 5 - Scott A Shorr
- Judge of the Circuit Court 27th judicial district
-Nonpartisan position 1 - Jonathan R Hill
- Governor of the State of Oregon
-Republicans – Raymond Baldwin, Bridget Barton, Court Boice, David A Burch, Reed Christensen, Jessica Gomez, Christine Drazan, Nick Hess, Tim McCloud, Kerry McQuisten, Brandon C Merritt, Bud Pierce, John G Presco, Stan Pulliam, Amber R Richardson, Bill Sizemore, Stefan G Strek (Stregoi), Marc Thielman, Bob Tiernan
-Democrats - David Beem, Julian Bell, Wilson R Bright, George L Carrillo, Michael Cross, Ifeanyichukwu C Diru, Peter W Hall, Tina Kotek, Dave Lavinsky, Keisha Lanell Merchant, Tobias Read, Patrick E Starnes, Dave W Stauffer, John Sweeney, Michael Trimble, Genevieve Wilson H, Peter Winter
- Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
-Nonpartisan - Aaron R Baca, Brent T Barker, Cheri Helt, Chris Henry, Casey M Kulla, Robert Neuman, Christina E Stephenson
For more information visit: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/CFSearchPage.do
Comments: headlightherald@countrymedia.net
