988 Lifeline

Nearly one year since the nationwide launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, an analysis by the OHA shows Oregon’s crisis call centers answered more than 53,000 calls, texts and chats between July 16, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

 Courtesy

Oregon crisis counselors provided behavioral health support to more than 53,000 contacts in first year since transition to 988, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

