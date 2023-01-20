A 5% pay raise for Tillamook County employees was finalized in a series of votes by the Board of County Commissioners on January 11.
The raise will apply to all non-elected county employees and was passed to help employees deal with the high rate of inflation.
Funding for the pay increases is coming from money budgeted for positions that the county has been unable to fill.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell noted that most of the money was being redirected from funds allocated to pay for benefits for those empty positions. This means that the move will not preclude the county from filling those positions going forward, should candidates come forward.
Commissioner David Yamamoto bemoaned the lack of applicants for positions and wondered where all the workers had gone.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said that many mothers who had stopped working during the pandemic had declined to return to work, baby boomers were retiring and the pandemic had inspired a surge in self-employment.
Skaar said that these factors had combined to constrict the workforce, making employee retention crucial, hence the pay increase.
The commissioners also proclaimed 2023 a “Year of Celebrating Adventist Health Tillamook.”
This year marks Adventist’s 50th anniversary in the community and the commissioners all expressed deep gratitude for the work that the organization does.
Skaar said that growing up in Eastern Oregon she had been forced to travel more than 40 miles for medical care and she especially appreciated Adventist’s proximity.
Finally, the commissioners moved the date for the Sheriff’s property auction from January 31 to February 13.
