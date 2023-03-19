Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners addressed a light agenda at their meeting on March 8, approving sales from the county’s recent real estate auction and proclaiming 2023 the “100th Year of the Kiwanis Club in Tillamook.”

A group of Kiwanians led by President Melody Ayers attended the meeting in support of the measure and made a presentation about the club’s history.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted: