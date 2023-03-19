Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners addressed a light agenda at their meeting on March 8, approving sales from the county’s recent real estate auction and proclaiming 2023 the “100th Year of the Kiwanis Club in Tillamook.”
A group of Kiwanians led by President Melody Ayers attended the meeting in support of the measure and made a presentation about the club’s history.
Ayers said that the group had been founded a century ago, almost to the day, and that the first initiative in which they participated was relief efforts for a fire in Astoria that burned 30 blocks of the city.
The club’s primary focus is supporting the children of Tillamook and the world, although they participate in a wide variety of charitable activities from road cleaning to Christmas gift giving baskets.
Ayers highlighted Kiwanis’s second-year college scholarship program for local students that supports students from each of the county’s three school districts annually. The scholarship offers $20,000 in support annually and has helped 487 students with over $587,000 in its history.
The Tillamook Kiwanis Club has also donated over a quarter of a million dollars to non-profits during its history and Ayers said they look forward to continuing to support the local community.
Commissioners Erin Skaar, who is a Kiwanian, and Mary Faith Bell voiced their enthusiastic support for the resolution and praised the club’s philanthropic efforts. Commissioner David Yamamoto was in Salem to testify at a Board of Forestry meeting and before the legislature.
Skaar and Bell also voted to finalize the sales of eleven properties that had been sold at a tax auction after being foreclosed on by the county. The sales netted the county over $130,000 at the auction on February 13.
Skaar and Bell voted to lend the county’s support to a proposed state senate bill htat would remove liability from cities and counties for offering low-barrier shelters or facilitating dedicated tent campsites to alleviate homelessness.
An out of state travel request for Yamamoto to attend the Western Interstate Region Conference of the National Association of Counties in St. George, Utah, was also approved.
