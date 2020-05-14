The Tillamook County Fair has been a shining star on the Northern Coast since its inception in 1891. For years, people have gathered in Tillamook in August to share agricultural knowledge, connect with neighbors and create lasting memories that span generations.
The 2020 Fair scheduled for August 5-8 will be quite different than what fairs have become in the last decade. The coronavirus has impacted every one of us in some way and now has made its mark on the way Tillamook County residents will participate and enjoy the fair.
The Tillamook County Fair Board, staff, 4-H, FFA and Junior Livestock Auction Committee have been working on plans to ensure that the youth program participants will be recognized and showcased this year.
On Thursday, May 7, Governor Brown announced plans for the gradual reopening of Oregon. Large gatherings, including fairs, will not be allowed through at least September. While we cannot control the reopening process, we can, as a team with our community partners construct a solid plan to make the 2020 Tillamook County Fair a spectacular event for the entire community.
Keeping the spirit of the fair alive in Tillamook County is first and foremost on our minds. The fair’s vision is to turn back the hands of time and have an old-fashioned farming community fair that focuses on kids and livestock. The current proposal is to host 4-H, FFA youth program participants and open class exhibits. As the restrictions lessen, we may be able to add additional features. Behind the scenes planning will continue throughout this process.
These decisions are not entered into lightly and are conducted in adherence to the Governor’s orders.
We know that Tillamook County has a lot to be proud of and we would like to show it off to the best of our ability. The fair board and I ask for your patience and support in the months to come, as we move forward to “Let the Good Times Grow.”
