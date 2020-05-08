New numbers released by Dean Runyan Associates show that 2019 was Oregon’s tenth consecutive year of growth in travel spending and visitation. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the travel and tourism industry to a screeching halt, these numbers indicate that travel and tourism will be a crucial part of the state’s economic recovery.
“Small businesses are the heart and soul of small communities,” said Coreen McKinney, owner of First Rise Baking Co. in Brookings on the South Coast. “When visitors come to our area and frequent our small businesses, we thrive.”
Since 2008, the industry has shown steady growth in earnings and employment, ranking second after agriculture and food. In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the tourism industry is one of the three largest export-oriented industries in rural Oregon counties (the other two being agriculture/food processing and logging/wood products). These numbers reflect the impacts generated by the tourism industry prior to COVID-19. Economic impact numbers for 2020 will likely be drastically different.
Statewide Economic Impact Numbers:
• Total direct travel spending was $12.8 billion, a 3.6 percent increase over 2018.
• Total travel-generated employment was 117,500, a 1.4 percent increase over 2018.
• Employee earnings were $3.8 billion, a six percent increase over 2018.
• The GDP of Oregon’s travel industry was $5.8 billion.
Oregon Coast Economic Impact Numbers
· Total direct travel spending was $2 billion, a 3.6 percent increase over 2018.
· Total travel-generated employment was 24,260, a 3.1 percent increase over 2018.
· Employee earnings were $723 million, a seven percent from 2018.
“Tourism has long been an important part of the North Coast economy. While we appreciate visitors staying home for now to mitigate virus spread, the result has been tough financial times for our local businesses,” said Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Reid. “When the stay-home order is lifted, we’ll need visitors and locals to support our restaurants, stores, hotels and attractions.”
The findings from this economic impact report come right before National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9), a program from the U.S. Travel Association that honors the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry’s strength, selflessness, and resiliency. With the impact that COVID-19 is having on the travel and tourism industry, this year’s campaign looks to remind the country that even through the most difficult times, the spirit of travel cannot be broken. When the time is right, the travel and tourism industry will be integral to our state’s and nation’s economic and collective recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.