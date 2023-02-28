Sen. Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden speaking at a Columbia County Town Hall in Jan. 2020.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently announced Oregon will receive $18.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

“Access to clean drinking water is a human right that is undermined by the presence of PFAS and other contaminants that often go unaddressed in too many water systems around the state due to outdated infrastructure,” said Wyden, who supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “These dollars will go a long way to identify the communities affected by PFAS contamination, neutralize the pollutants, and then safeguard our state’s future drinking water sources.”

