The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions Oct. 5-7.
Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.
“Night flying is particularly important for Oregon and the entire Pacific Northwest,” said Col. David Unruh, 142nd Wing Commander. “We stand ready day or night, rain or shine to ensure everyone can go about their lives freely without fear of attack from the air. Night flying, with its additional challenges, hones the tactical edge to razor sharpness.”
Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers.
Training flights will be completed each evening before 10 p.m.
