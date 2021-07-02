The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Independence Day flyovers for community events at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Colonel David Unruh, 142nd Wing commander, said the wing and Airmen are enthused for the July 4th flyovers.
“Protecting our nation and community is a privilege we take seriously. Everyday, F-15 Eagles of the 142nd Wing are on watch. On the anniversary of our independence, we are glad to help celebrate our independence in a very American way. When you look up and see your United States Air National Guard Eagles overhead, remember that your nation is strong. The 142nd Wing is proud to be part of your Independence Day celebration.”
The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Sunday, July 4.
11:00 a.m. Ridgefield, Wash.
11:15 a.m. Warrenton, Ore.
11:30 a.m. Neskowin, Ore.
11:45 a.m. Creswell, Ore.
11:55 a.m. Turner, Ore.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
