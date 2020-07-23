“No one should go hungry” is the Oregon Food Bank’s mission, and with the economic conditions caused by the pandemic local foundations have stepped up with additional donations to help. In June, during National Dairy Month, the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation donated $25,000 to the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services for the purchase of cheese from Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA).
“We wanted to say thanks to our local dairy farmers and help our local food bank,” said Denny Pastega.
The donation bought over 6,000 two-pound baby loaves of medium cheddar that are being distributed through the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services’ various food pantries in Tillamook County.
Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services thanks Denny Pastega of the Mario & Alma Pastega Family Foundation, for this generous donation to give a helping hand during the pandemic for the purchase of Tillamook Cheese for our local network of meal sites, pantries, and programs that serve food insecure individuals and families throughout Tillamook County. This donation provided a way of thanking the TCCA family of farmers for all they do for our community and to help those in need during this crisis.
As the economic uncertainty and coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the need.
The best way to assist our local food bank is by making a monetary donation. Here is the mailing address:
OREGON FOOD BANK-TILLAMOOK COUNTY SERVICES
P.O. BOX 1344
TILLAMOOK, OREGON 97141
Here is a link for online donations https://give.oregonfoodbank.org/fundraiser/2728148.
This fundraiser was set up in April by Jan Boal and has raised over $8,000, but the need continues.
“We would also like to thank all who have donated and thank you all for future donations!” said Melissa Carlson-Swanson, OFB Tillamook County Services manager.
Tillamook County is one of the hardest hit counties in the state for unemployment and there are greater demands on our local food pantries. (Canned food donations must be quarantined, cleaned/sanitized, etc. requiring more volunteer time.)
No one should go hungry – please let your friends and neighbors who might be struggling with food insecurity that food is available. Here is a list of the food pantry locations, days and times of operation.
For more go to https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/find-help/find-food/
