The Tillamook County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, July 1, that it has been informed of the 11th positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county. The individual is between the ages of 40-49 and is a resident of Tillamook County.
Public health department staff is working with the individual who remains under self-isolation at home. Contact investigation is currently ongoing.
For information on future positive cases in Tillamook County, please visit our website at: https://tillamookchc.org/covid-updates/. You may also find county and statewide case information on the Oregon Health Authority site: http://healthoregon.org/coronavirus. Community members with health concerns can contact the Health Center’s COVID-19 nurse line at 503-842-3940.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness the public is urged to follow Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s executive orders pertaining to face coverings and other precautions and to stay home to the maximum extent possible.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Follow guidance on face coverings.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
