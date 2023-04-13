Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced the U.S. Department of Education will be awarding Portland State University (PSU) and Oregon State University (OSU) a combined total of $1,613,898 to support training programs for school-based mental health providers under the Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program. 

“Mental health care is essential health care, especially for school-aged kids, which is why I have fought to put more providers in schools,” said Merkley, who is the author of the Elementary and Secondary School Counseling Act.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: