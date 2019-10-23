Janice P. Tarr, of Seaside, died of a long illness on Sept. 6, 2019, at her home, and in the company of her family, at the age of 87.
Jan is survived by her husband, Robert Tarr; three children, a son, Kevin Cosley and his wife, Jeanne, and daughters, Margaret Willsie and her husband, Scott, and Kathy Cosley and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren and countless friends in the coastal area and beyond.
Jan and Bob were longtime core members of St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church in Manzanita.
Memorial services will be held at St. Catherine’s during the Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on October 27.
