As summer kicks off, the Tillamook County Library is already buzzing with excitement about summer reading programs and the first events on the new outdoor stage. However, there’s even more to look forward to as we embark on our new strategic 5-year plan, which aims to shape our efforts in serving the communities of Tillamook County until the end of 2027. The plan, adopted in June by the citizen-led Tillamook County Library Board, was crafted based on valuable feedback received through online and in-person listening sessions, as well as annual community surveys.
First and foremost, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who provided feedback and contributed to the development of this plan. Your insights have been important in charting the course for our library’s future. Our plan revolves around three core priorities: lifelong learning, access to library services, and inclusion and respect. These pillars will remain the cornerstones of our endeavors in the years to come, guiding the allocation of our time and resources. Additionally, we will review and update our implementation plan annually to ensure we remain responsive to the evolving needs of our community.
Lifelong Learning
Under the priority of lifelong learning, we have outlined four essential goals for library development. To cater to the growing demographics of our population, we plan to expand services tailored specifically for Spanish-speakers and seniors. By focusing on school-age children as well, we aim to foster literacy skill development empowering the next generation with the tools they need for a successful future.
Furthermore, we recognize the importance of adult literacy and are committed to developing an adult literacy program. Collaborating with partners and leveraging existing resources, we aim to make a significant impact in enhancing literacy skills among adults in our community.
Embracing the desire for more opportunities to gather, we plan to expand the availability of a diverse array of cultural and educational programs. These enriching experiences will focus on different interests and strengthen the bonds within our community.
Lastly, we intend to provide individual appointments that offer dedicated support for learning with technology and utilizing library resources. By being readily available to assist people when they need it, we hope to empower our community to embrace the digital world with confidence.
Access to Library Resources
The priority of access to library resources will see us focus on enhancing outreach services and extending our presence to the southern part of the county. We understand that not everyone can easily access library locations, especially homebound seniors. Our outreach efforts will be expanded to support those who face such challenges. We will also begin community conversations about how the library can better serve the people living in the southern part of Tillamook County.
In our ongoing commitment to expanding digital offerings, we have heard your requests for more digital materials. By increasing the selection of eBooks and digital audiobooks, we hope to make our library even more accessible to all, while reducing wait times for digital holds.
Furthermore, we aim to enhance the consortium that connects coastal libraries, thereby providing a broader range of materials for library users. Collaborating with neighboring libraries will enable us to offer an even richer collection of resources to our community.
Inclusion and Respect
The final priority centers around the library as a community gathering space that serves everyone. In a time when political and cultural divisions can undermine our community spirit, it is essential to focus on four crucial goals to support this priority.
As a library, we are committed to upholding intellectual freedom by providing age-appropriate collections, programming, and displays that reflect diverse perspectives. By doing so, we aim to create an inclusive environment that encourages open dialogue and the free exchange of ideas.
To encourage meaningful connections about community issues, we plan to facilitate in-person programs for community conversations. By coming together, we believe we can find common ground and build mutual understanding about the critical concerns that affect us all.
Recognizing the importance of digital literacy, we will continue to equip our community with the necessary technology tools to navigate an increasingly digital world confidently.
Lastly, we will welcome more community members to volunteer at the library. Your active involvement strengthens our library and enables us to better serve the needs of our community.
Growing the Future and Maintaining Current Services
While our 5-year plan takes center stage, rest assured that we will continue to offer the foundational services that have made the library a beloved institution throughout Tillamook County. Our commitment to checking out books, CDs, and DVDs, providing storytimes for children’s early literacy, and offering computer and internet access will remain steadfast.
As we gaze into the future with great excitement, we hope you will discover even more reasons to cherish and engage with your library for many years to come. Together, we will embark on this journey, united in our pursuit of knowledge, inclusivity, and community growth.
