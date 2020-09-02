The marine layer combined with the high pressure ridge is bringing fog to the area this morning but will clear out leaving sunny skies, with winds becoming westerly 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 75, then, mostly clear skies tonight, lows near 51. Temperatures over in the valley are likely to get up near 90.
Tomorrow we see no change in the pattern other than the afternoon temperatures shoot up to around 81 at the coast, mid 90s in the valley. Friday the ridge weakens some and the marine layer pushes in giving us some fog to start the morning and cools things down again for a bit. Highs Friday afternoon around 70.
The ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen over the weekend so with mostly sunny skies, high climb a little each day, around 72 Saturday and 77 on Sunday, low nighttime temperatures also climb a little, lows Saturday 52, and 54 Sunday.
Earlier it was looking like the start of next week was going to be quite warm, now because of some slight changes we see a little of the marine influence. Labor Day Monday is expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Tuesday will make it to the mid 80s here, low to mid 90s in the valley.
The National Weather Service Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the valley, valid from 2pm this afternoon thru 8pm this evening. This is a result of winds and low relative humidity through that area causing conditions that are favorable for rapid fire spread.
City of Tillamook Public Works
The good news is that 3rd Street should be open later this afternoon. We have completed the sewer construction and will be paving the patch later today. Thank you for all your patience during our construction. The Contractor plans to go back to Evergreen and clean it all up and finish the paving patches. Then the project moves to Alder Lane.
EARLY SEPTEMBER HEAT WAVE SIGNALS RENEWED FIRE DANGER
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon will face extremely hot weather for the next few weeks, including the coast. Wildfire managers are concerned about this forecast. The return of high temperatures, low humidity and east winds can turbocharge even the smallest fire start. A smoldering campfire or an errant spark from a vehicle can become a raging blaze in minutes. And this at a time when firefighting resources are already strained in Oregon and nationally.
The last three weeks have been extremely challenging for wildland and structural firefighters. They have been working long hours in the heat for weeks at a time in an effort to contain the spread of the state’s current wildfires and keep communities safe. Many people across the state have had to evacuate or feared they might have to. And the threat isn’t over.
While the threat from dry lightning in Oregon lessens after August, human activity again becomes the chief cause of fires. So whether this September hot spell spawns new wildfires depends almost entirely on how Oregonians behave in the forest. Taking a few extra precautions while working or recreating in the forest can prevent most wildfires. Make a difference by following a few simple tips:
- Operate ATVs and other motorized vehicles only on established roads.
- Check your vehicle for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.
- Don’t park or idle on dry grass or brush – the hot exhaust system can set it smoldering in seconds.
- Check current fire restrictions for the area before building a campfire. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed at any time of year. Or simplify your life by bringing prepared foods instead of trying to cook over a smoky fire.
- Smoke only in an enclosed vehicle. Properly dispose of cigarette butts.
- If you see smoke, call 9-1-1.
- Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand
COVID-19 Update for September 1, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon raising the state’s death toll to 465, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 26,946.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Lane (9), Lincoln (2), Malheur (10), Marion (39), Morrow (2), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Washington (42), and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 460th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 23, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 461st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 28, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 462nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 28, at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 463rd COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 464th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 27. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 465th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The Tillamook update: No change!
